OBIT: Mrs. Juanita Lankford, age 81, of Kempville

Mrs. Juanita Lankford, age 81, of Kempville, died Tuesday morning, April 17, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by stepsons, Tim Lankford and wife Belinda of Riddleton and Harvey Lankford and wife Cheryl of Tanglewood.

Mrs. Lankford is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens on Thursday afternoon April 19, at 1:00 PM for graveside service and interment. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate.

Sanderson of Carthage