OBIT: Mr. Jerry Vaughn Barnett, Age 75, Of Carthage, TN

Mr. Jerry Vaughn Barnett, age 75, of Carthage, TN, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side, Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Jerry was born September 1, 1942, in Kentucky, son of the late Shirley Thomas Barnett and Flora Barnett. He was also preceded in death by Son; Terry Vaughn Barnett and Brother; Danny Lewis Barnett. Jerry worked for Mid-South Wire as a truck driver for a number of years until his retirement.

Jerry, known as Papaw by his family, loved to spend time fishing and camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. Papaw loved picking music with his family and friends and loved talking on the phone with his grandchildren about favorite TV shows.

Jerry’s kids are; Tammie M. Crawford and husband Roger of Pigeon Roost, TN, and Missy Brown and J.T. Thompson of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Jay Russell, Chealsea (Michael) Sherrill, Hailey Crawford, Raven (Shane Fuson) Brown, and Joshua Barnett. Great-Grandchildren; Kainan Sherrill, Beckett Sherrill, and Carson Fuson. Sister; Jeanne Marion and Gayle Horton and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to their friends and family for all the prayers, thoughts, and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Mr. Barnett’s memory be made to the Gordonsville Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.