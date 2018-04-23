OBIT: Ms. Charlotte Sasser, Age 62, Of The Turkey Creek Community

Ms. Charlotte Sasser, age 62, a homemaker of the Turkey Creek Community, died at 11:07 a.m. Saturday morning April 21, 2018 at the Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted April 17th being treated for cancer.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by Eric Phillips on Wednesday afternoon April 25th at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Sasser will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood following the funeral services.

Ms. Sasser was born Charlotte Anne Lyell in Old Hickory in Davidson County on June 23, 1955 and was one of four daughters of the late Charles Wilson Lyell who died February 23, 1998 at the age of 77 and the late Lorene Myrtle Manis Lyell who died February 2, 1986 at the age of 68.

A sister, Barbara Lyell Parmer preceded her in death at the age of 49 on June 25, 1996.

Ms. Sasser was a 1972 graduate of the McGavock High School in Donelson.

Ms. Sasser was of the United Methodist faith.

Surviving is her fiancée, Kenneth “Butch” Shores of the Turkey Creek Community; two sisters, Mary Lyell Smith and husband Steve of Mt. Juliet, Anita Lyell Duty and husband Roy A. of Old Hickory.

The Sasser family requests memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

