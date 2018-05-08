MAN ARRESTED FOR THREATENING CHILDREN

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Top Ten Most Wanted was sought in Smith County for allegedly threatening to harm a woman’s children.

Alain E. Benitez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault here and is expected to face charges in Wilson County after striking a patrol vehicle and becoming the subject of a pursuit and manhunt in that county.

Benitez, who resides on Trousdale Ferry Road in Wilson County, was taken into custody without incident, Thursday morning, after a foot pursuit off Carthage Highway in Wilson County, according to the TBI.

Locally, according to an affidavit of complaint filed by sheriff’s department Deputy Steven Enoch, a female victim told him and Sgt. Jimmy Gregory Benitez “came to her house and threatened to shoot her children, showing her a firearm in his waistband.” The affidavit of complaint also alleges Benitez threatened to harm the female if she called police.

The alleged incident occurred on April 24 at a residence on Faith Lane in the Hiwassee Road community.

