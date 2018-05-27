OBIT: Mrs. Cristol Hughes, Age 73, Of Turkey Creek

Mrs. Cristol Hughes, age 73, of Turkey Creek, died Sunday morning, May 27, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: granddaughters, Minda Richardson Jones and husband Derick Trent of Colorado Springs, Allie Richardson and fiancé Andy Street of Cookeville; sisters, Lois Hamlet and husband Jimmy of Turkey Creek, Jannette Clariday of Donelson, Rose Carter and husband Gary of Turkey Creek, Jill Beechboard and husband Bill of Hogans Creek; great-grandchild, Michael Paul Jones.

Mrs. Hughes is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, May 29, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Beau Beechboard and Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Robbie Reasonover, Brandon Carter, Joe Clariday, Beau Beechboard, Jamie Hamlet, Andy Street, Adam Overstreet, Stephen Overstreet, Derick Trent Jones; Honorary pallbearers, Class of 1962.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Public Library or Alzeheimers Tennessee.

