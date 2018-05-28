OBIT: Mr. Troy Scurlock, Age 77, Of Carthage

Mr. Troy Scurlock, age 77, of Carthage, died Monday morning, May 28, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. He is survived by: children, Angela Brown and husband Terry of Jackson County; siblings, Mike Scurlock and wife Martha of Elmwood, Tony Scurlock of Hickman, Patricia Wilkerson and husband Jerry of South Carthage, Zelma Orange and husband Billy of South Carthage; grandsons, Zachary Brown and Joshua Brown.

Mr. Scurlock is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No services are planned at this time.

Sanderson of Carthage