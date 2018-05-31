OBIT: Mrs. Hilda Robertson, Age 78, Of Gordonsville

Mrs. Hilda Robertson, age 78, of Gordonsville, died Tuesday morning, May 29, at Tri-Star Summitt in Nashville.

She is survived by: husband, Ray Roberson; daughter, Tammy Self of Gordonsville; son, Darrel Robertson and wife Sonia of the Long Creek Community in Brattentown; 3 brothers, Ricky Pinson and wife Ruby of Murfreesboro, Michael Pinson of Willette, Chris Pinson of Willette; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Robertson and wife Andrea, Brianna Hesson and husband Maverick , Tyler Trusty and wife Tanika, Skyler Trusty; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Robertson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Family and friends will gather at the Ridgewood Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, May 31, 1:00 PM for Graveside Services and Interment.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage