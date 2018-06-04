OBIT: Mrs. Jewel Brown, Age 87, Of Horseshoe Bend

Mrs. Jewel Brown

Mrs. Jewel Brown, an 87 year old homemaker of the Horseshoe Bend Community, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Concordia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since March 31, 2015. She was pronounced deceased by Kindred Hospice of Cookeville at 12:55 a.m. Friday morning June 1, 2018.

Bro. Claude Henley and Mrs. Brown’s pastor, Bro. Wallace Caldwell, officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of the Cross at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The eighth of nine children of the late Jonah Coffee and Sehrilda Scott Coffee, she was born Ivory Jewel Coffee on September 12, 1930 in the Fairview Community northeast of Gainesboro toward Hilham.

Siblings preceding her in death were Comer, Harlan, Marcus “Marc” and Charlie Coffee, Ova Coffee Scantland, Gladys Coffee Brown, Viola Coffee Brown and Stella Coffee Mahaney.

She was united in marriage by Carthage Justice of the Peace and Western Auto Store owner H. H. White on April 25, 1951 to Hilham Community native Elmer Dewey (Barrel) Brown, a longtime clerk at Smith County Hardware. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2004 at the age of 76.

She was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Michelle Owens who died in an auto accident in Nashville in September of 1991 at the age of 17 and Frank Dustin “Dusty” Owens who also died in an auto accident at the age of 21 on June 27, 2004 and a granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Dawn “Kim” Craighead Brown who died from cancer at the age of 31 on February 1, 2010.

Mrs. Brown was saved at an early age and was a member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her five children, Jimmy Brown and wife Betty, Ronnie Brown, Connie Brown Savage and husband Jimmy, Ricky Brown, all of the Horseshoe Bend Community, Chris Brown of Flintville, TN; grandchildren, Penny Owens and husband Frank, Cheryl Brown, Stephen Brown and wife Andrea, Chasity Brown, Shane Brown and fiancée Camelia Donoho, Shawn Eastes, Tammy Shaw and husband Daniel, Raven Brown and fiancée Shane Fuson, Jeremia Brown, Jamie and Jordyn Brown; twenty great-grandchildren, Keisha Avendano and husband Rene, Joe Owens and wife Janna, Jon Owens, Matt Grisham, John Kuykendall, Emily Hughes, J. B. Hughes, Jalen and Olivia Brown, Drew Hughes, Megan Bucy and fiancée Kyle Seymour, Tristion Hood, Hayden Washer, Jonah, Elijah and Justin Brown, Eric, Brittany and Alyssa Shaw and Carson Fuson; five great-grandchildren, Colton and Brooklyn Avendano, Mattie Grisham, Asher Lawing, Harper Endsley.

