6 YEAR SENTENCE IN DRUG CASE

A Riddleton man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a 2016 drug charge. Jody Dewayne Johnson, 43, plead guilty to attempting to sale a schedule I drug, heroin, and was given a six year sentence, according to court documents.

The case stems from an undercover operation conducted by the Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force in 2016. In December of that year, sealed indictments were returned by the grand jury, charging 47 individuals with various drug related crimes.

Charges were the result of several months of undercover investigations led by the task. The investigation was called “Operation Season’s Greetings”.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!