OBIT: Mr. Bill Harwell, Age 93, Of Carthage

Mr. Bill Harwell

A highly decorated World War II Army Veteran, Mr. Bill Harwell of Carthage, died at the age of 93 at 9:32 p.m. Saturday evening June 9, 2018 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where he was admitted Thursday afternoon June 7th from his Park Avenue home suffering from complications of pneumonia.

Bro. Randy Teat officiated at the 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon June 13th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and a granddaughter, Breanne Dixon Kintz delivered the eulogy. Burial with full military honors followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens with Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating.

The only boy of nine children, he was the son of the late Hugh Conway Harwell who died at the age of 73 on July 11, 1967 and Alice Elizabeth Harwell who died in 1928 when Bill was 3 years old.

He was born William Emerson Harwell in the Pisgah Community near Pulaski in Giles County, Tennessee on May 7, 1925. The step-mother that was a part of his growing up life was Mrs. Lillian Beard Harwell who predeceased him.

Also preceding Mr. Harwell in death was a daughter, Teresa Harwell Smith who died at the age of 41 on November 30, 2004, two sons-in-law, Danny Potter who died at the age of 72 on March 28, 2014 and David Armstrong who died at the age of 54 in October of 2014.

Four sisters preceded him in death, Annie Margaret Harwell Watson, Rebecca Harwell Rogers, Sarah Elaine Harwell Gaines and Joan Harwell Clark Hardy.

He was united in marriage on June 23, 1990 at the Christ Church Pentecostal Church in Gordonsville by then pastor Bro. Arnold Dugan to the former Olene Butler Grisham.

Mr. Harwell was employed for ten years with the Tennessee Home Improvement Co. before retiring in 1990.

He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mr. Harwell proudly served our country with the United States Army during World War II and was inducted at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia on July 30, 1943 and was honorably discharged at Fort George D. Meade Maryland on March 21, 1946 having served combat duty in the Rome-Arno Campaign and had total overseas service of five months and thirteen days and had total military service of two years, seven months and eighteen days.

For his meritorious service he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, two Purple Heart Medals, the American Theater Ribbon, the European Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon, the World War II Victory Ribbon, a Combat Infantry Badge and the MKM M-1 Rifle badge.

He was assigned to the Company C, 168th Infantry Regiment and received wounds in Italy on May 26, 1944.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of almost twenty eight years are the four daughters, Joan Potter of White House, TN, Linda Armstrong and Pam Thackxton and husband Mike all of Nashville, Phyllis Grisham McCall and husband John of the Tanglewood Community, four sisters, Dot Beaty of Nashville, Marilyn Woodard of Dickson, Betty Taylor of Tullahoma and Martha Carvell and husband Terry of Pulaski; seven grandchildren, Jeff McAnally and wife Tabitha, Eric Hollingsworth and wife Anna, Chris Hollingsworth and wife Michelle, Brandy Mugford and husband Elliot, Shawna Dixon Zody and husband Michael and their daughter Annabelle, Breanne Dixon Kintz and husband Stephan and their daughter Casbie Emerson, Daniel Smith and wife Tarsha; eleven great-grandchildren.

The Harwell family requests memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE