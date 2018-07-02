THREE ADDITIONAL SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS APPROVED

School resource officers are expected to soon be in each of the county’s nine schools. Currently, the school system has six school resource officers to cover nine schools, requiring some to split time between schools. During it June meeting, commissioners voted to hire three new school resource officers. When in place, this will mean there will be one school resource officer in each school in the county. When a resolution was presented calling for the hiring of three additional resource officers, Commissioner David Gross said he felt the issue should be tabled until the state decided in upcoming months how it will allocate to counties several million dollars designated for school safety. Meanwhile, several commissioners voiced support for the added school resource officers. School Resource Officer and County Commissioner Glenn Reece said the officers needed to be hired now. While the commission approved hiring the three new school resource officers, it did not provide funding.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!