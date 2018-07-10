ACCIDENT IN HWY 25 CONSTRUCTION ZONE

A man was injured in the second work zone at the bluff construction between Carthage and Tanglewood on Highway 25.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the man drove through construction barrels and into a section of roadway which had been excavated, striking an excavator.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Ronny Smith.

According to Trooper Smith’s report, Kenneth L. Watson, 76, Riddleton, was “traveling east bound on Highway 25, went through construction barrels, traveling into the work zone.

