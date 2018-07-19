OBIT: Mrs. Virginia Branham

Mrs. Virginia Branham, age 86, of Carthage, died Monday morning, July 16, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. She is survived by: 5 children, Vivian Branham Bradley and husband Bruce of Popes Hill, Regina Branham Turner and husband Michael of Smithville, Danny Branham of Carthage, Rick Branham of Carthage, David Branham and wife Annette Bane Branham of Defeated Creek; sister-in-law, Hattie Hester Branham; 6 grandchildren, Crissy Branham, Daemien Bradley and fiancé Elizabeth Cole, Lisa Porter and husband David, Neely Branham, Tyler Branham and fiance’ Brianna, Devan Lancaster and fiance’ Justin Maggart; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Branham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon , July 18, at 1:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson and Bro. Spencer Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Deven Riley, David Porter, Daemien Bradley, Tyler Branham, Dennis Hackett, Bruce Bradley.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with the funeral expense.

