RESIDENTS ELECT NEW COUNTY MAYOR NEXT THURSDAY

Residents will be electing a new county mayor and determining a number of other county and state offices next Thursday (August 2 election). Meanwhile, hundreds of residents are taking advantage of early voting which comes to an end noon, Saturday (July 28). Through Saturday, July 21, 1,690 residents had voted early in the August election.

Election officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of early voting because of the large number of residents expected to show up on election day at the polls. Election officials say there could be lines on election day which can be avoided by residents voting early. Election officials are anticipating the number of residents voting early to increase this week as early voting comes to an end. Early voting has been steady and absent of long waits, election officials say.

There are approximately 11,500 registered voters in the county.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER! AND VIEW A SAMPLE BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION!!