SCHOOLS BACK IN SESSION – TRAFFIC

Residents traveling along Highway 25 may want to leave a little early because of traffic delays. With school starting, traffic has picked up along the state highway. Monday morning, there were reports of traffic backing up as far as Smith County Motor Company.

The delay is because of work in construction zone two, where the stoplights are located. Construction work in zone two was suppose to be completed while school was out for the summer in 2017.

The project was delayed until this summer. According to the state department of transportation’s website, the project is expected to continue through the month of August.

Meanwhile, school buses are rolling this week as students reported back to school from summer vacation, starting 2018-2019 school year.

