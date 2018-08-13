OBIT: Gregory Raymond Wernke

Mr. Gregory Raymond Wernke, age 56, of Franklin, TN, and Husband of Vickie Reed, formerly of Stonewall, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 11, 2018.

Greg was bron May 30, 1962 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Raymond J. Wernke and Ruthanne Hoelker Wernke. He was also preceded in death by his Brother-in-Law; David Lutomski.

Greg was a 1980 graduate of Elder High School in Cincinnati, OH, as well as the University of Cincinnati. He worked for the University of Cincinnati from 1982 until 1997 when he moved to Nashville, TN. He was currently employed at Deloitte and Touche in Hermitage, TN.

On November 11, 2000 he was united in marriage to Vickie Reed, a native of Smith County, at the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville.

He is survived by his loving Spouse; Vickie Reed Wernke. Two Sister; Lisa (Joe) Nelson and Sue Wernke Lutomski of Cincinnati, OH. Brother; Mark (Kathie) Wernke of Cincinnati, OH. Brothers-in-Law; Rev. George (Virginia) Reed of Carthage, TN, Gerald (Brenda) Reed of Brush Creek, TN, and Gerry (Ginger) Reed of Carthage, TN. Nieces; Dawn (David) Roark and Katie Wernke of Cincinnati, OH. Nephews; Joe (Margie) Nelson of Evansville, IN, Clayton (Lindsay) Nelson and Andy Lutomski of Cincinnati, OH. Great-nieces and Nephews; Meghan Roark, Patrick Roark, Evan Roark, Julie Nelson, and Ruthanne Nelson.

In addition to the love and devotion to his family, Greg was also well loved by his many friends.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Wernke are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1PM with Rev. George Reed officiating.

Visitation with the Wernke and Reed Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Friday from 4PM until 8PM and on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may me made to the Second Harvest Food Bank Middle Tennessee, your local Food Bank, the American Cancer Center, or to the Charity of your choice.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.