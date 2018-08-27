OBIT: Mrs. Mable Russell

Smith County native, Mrs. Mable Russell, died at the St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning August 21, 2018 after suffering a stroke August 16th at her daughters Franklin Road home in Lebanon.

Funeral services from the Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon were conducted by her longtime pastor Eld. Ronnie Harrison on Thursday morning August 23rd at 11 a.m. Burial followed beside her husband in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

One of three children, she was the only daughter born to the late Leslie Carl Kemp who died at the age of 78 on September 22, 1983 and Essie Delmer Wilkerson Kemp who died at the age of 87 on August 12, 1994, and was born Mable Ruth Russell in the Cartwright Community on January 29, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, H. C. Kemp who died September 28, 2013 one day before his 89th birthday and Bobby Lee Kemp Sr. who died March 17, 2016 at the age of 83.

Her late husband, Cartwright Community native Jack P. Russell, died May 21, 1988 at the age of 63.

Mrs. Russell was saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Difficult Community where she remained a dedicated member until death.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Russell Griffin and husband Roy of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Michael Russell Griffin, Mitchell Carl Griffin, and Meghan Griffin Cox and husband Earl; seven great grandchildren, Chelsie Griffin Estes and husband Micah, Avery Allen Griffin, Karlea Christian, Samantha Moody Cox, Landon Cox, Cannon Cox and Baylin Cox; great-great-grandson, Aden Jasen Estes; special friend, Margaret Ashe; several nieces and nephews.

