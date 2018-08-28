SMITH IN MAYORAL RACE

I, Sarah Marie Smith, am pleased to announce my candidacy for mayor of Carthage. Carthage is my hometown, the place where I was born and raised. I care about its people, its history and its future. I would be humbled and honored to serve the people of Carthage as your mayor. My roots: I feel blessed that four generations of my family have lived in Smith County, three right here in Carthage. My father, Mr. Ervin Smith, was a lifelong educator, serving for many years as Principal of Smith County High School. My mother, Mrs. Mary Etta Smith, worked in the County Extension Office helping 4-H’ers with their projects and record books and assisting FCE clubs.

Their years of service to others made a deep and lasting impression on me as a young person. I graduated from Smith County High School and got my undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University, where I was elected vice president of student government. After graduating from college, I worked as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, serving hundreds of people each month on flights across the United States. Later, I moved to Los Angeles, where I worked as an actress as well as teaching in a public high school. Several years ago, I returned to Carthage and decided to study for a graduate degree.

Three years later, I received a M.A. in conflict management from Lipscomb University and began my work as a mediator. As such, I have worked with a variety of cases that included the Davidson County Juvenile Court, the Victim-Offender Program, and other civil and family disputes. In addition to my mediation work, I help businesses and organizations do strategic planning for the future.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!