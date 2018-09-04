COUNTY-WIDE SCHOOL ENROLLMENT DECLINES

County-wide enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year is down slightly from last year. As of mid-August 3,068 students were enrolled in county schools, according to statistics provided by the school system. When the 2017-2018 school year ended in May, 3,094 students were enrolled in the county’s nine schools. Student enrollment has remained around the three thousand plateau for the past several years.

Enrollment figures include:

Carthage Elementary School—369 students

Defeated Elementary School—254 students

Forks River Elementary School—201 students

Gordonsville Elementary School—325 students

Gordonsville High School—478 students

New Middleton Elementary School—241 students

Smith County High School—608 students

Smith County Middle School—309 students

Union Heights Elementary School—283 students.

Like the county’s overall student enrollment, student population change is minimal at all schools.

