COUNTY-WIDE SCHOOL ENROLLMENT DECLINES
COUNTY-WIDE SCHOOL ENROLLMENT DECLINES
County-wide enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year is down slightly from last year. As of mid-August 3,068 students were enrolled in county schools, according to statistics provided by the school system. When the 2017-2018 school year ended in May, 3,094 students were enrolled in the county’s nine schools. Student enrollment has remained around the three thousand plateau for the past several years.
Enrollment figures include:
Carthage Elementary School—369 students
Defeated Elementary School—254 students
Forks River Elementary School—201 students
Gordonsville Elementary School—325 students
Gordonsville High School—478 students
New Middleton Elementary School—241 students
Smith County High School—608 students
Smith County Middle School—309 students
Union Heights Elementary School—283 students.
Like the county’s overall student enrollment, student population change is minimal at all schools.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!