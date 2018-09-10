Mr. Daniel Johnson, of Dry Fork Road in the Brush Creek Community, was found deceased in a camper on a farm he had recently purchased and where he was preparing to construct a new home.

He was a former resident of the Flatrock Community. Mr. Johnson was 52 and was suffering from cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatments.

He was pronounced dead at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning September 5, 3028.

Graveside services and interment were held at 10 a.m. Monday morning September 10th at the Bond-Jordan Cemetery on Flatwood Road off 231, South of Lebanon.

Born Daniel Lee Jordan in Peoria in Peoria County, Illinois on September 29, 1965, he was one of three children and was the son of the late Leroy Johnson and Joan McCullouch Johnson Paar who died at the age of 78 on March 24, 2015.

Mr. Johnson was a 1983 graduate of Manual Academy High School in South Peoria.

He and his family had attended the Hebron Church of Christ in the Lascassas Community.

Mr. Johnson was a former employee of the of the Subway Corporation.

He is survived by two brothers, Jason Paar of Urbana, Illinois and John Paar of Lebanon.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE