TWO FACE CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

Two people face child neglect/endangerment charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the presence of two small children. A sheriff’s department investigation began when a probation officer notified Sgt. Steven Ray a woman, identified as Sarah Eden, 34, Hartsville, showed up for a probation report under the influence.

Eden had slurred speech and erratic movements and admitted to using meth, according to an offense reported filed by Sgt. Ray.

A female friend, identified as Tessa Marie Richards, 26, Bethpage, drove Eden to the appointment and was in the vehicle watching Eden’s grandchildren, both under the age of five.

Richards was driving on suspended license, according to the report.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!