OBIT: Mr. Jim Huddleston

Mr. Jim Huddleston, age 85, of the Stonewall Community, died Wednesday morning at his Sonterra Farm home. He is survived by: wife of 50 years, Lee Huddleston; 2 sons, Brian Howard Huddleston and fiancée Vickie of Stonewall, Steve Huddleston of Columbia; brother, Bill Huddleston of Sweetwater; brother-in-law, Bob Vetter of Hixson.

Visitation at Sanderson Funeral Home will be on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until leaving for the church at 12:45 PM.Mr. Huddleston is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

His service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, September 15th, at 1:00 PM at the Carthage United Methodist Church. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate. Steve Gregory, Kevin Young and Dr. Wanda Webb will deliver the eulogies. Interment in the Baird Memorial Cemetery at Hickman.

Serving as active pallbearers are: John Harrison, Jamie Vetter, Terry Huddleston, Jim Wilburn, Harry Peterson, Chris Warden. Honorary pallbearer, Bob Willoughby. Honorary pallbearers in memorium, Dewitt Rollins, Jerry Futrell, Joe Luttrell.

Sanderson of Carthage