COBLE INJURED IN HORRIFIC ACCIDENT

Road Superintendent Steve Coble is recovering at home following a horrific accident. The road superintendent was on top of a ladder in a barn at his residence when it kicked out from under him.

Coble managed to land on his feet but on a concrete surface. Both heels were crushed in the accident. Thursday, Coble said, once the swelling had subsided doctors were to examine his feet and ankles more closely in order to determine other injuries and possible surgeries to repair the damage.

Coble estimated he fell 14 feet. The road commissioner was transported by ambulance from his home to Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

