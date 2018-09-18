UCEMC DISPATCHES CREWS TO NORTH CAROLINA

Crews from Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) are working in hurricane ravaged North Carolina this week. Crews and equipment departed for the region on Friday. Hurricane Florence resulted in widespread damage in the eastern section of North Carolina. UCEMC crews were in place to assist Four County Electric in Burgaw, NC, as soon as it is safe to work.

“We’ll be sending two construction crews; ten line workers, two digger trucks, bucket trucks and other equipment to help restore power in the difficult days ahead,” says Jimmy Gregory, General Manager of UCEMC. ”They’ll be working long days in difficult conditions, but our crew didn’t hesitate to respond to the call for help. As the crews packed up to leave, we’ll review additional layers of safety precautions that are unique to the situation they’ll be facing out there. These workers are going in to a dangerous area.

We ask that everyone keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.” Crews departed from the UCEMC Cookeville District facility for the more than eight-hour journey. It is unclear how long they will be in North Carolina.

