TWO INJURED IN FRIDAY ACCIDENT

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the Four Way Inn community, Friday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Pleasant Shade Highway/State Route 80 and Defeated Creek Highway/State Route 85 around 11:17 a.m. Mary Massey, 85, Carthage, driver of a 2014 Jeep, was transported by ambulance to Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Frederick Older, 39, Pleasant Shade, driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to River View Regional Medical Center.

