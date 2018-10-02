COMPANY MOVING INTO FORMER TX BOOT BUILDING

A company is in the process of moving into an Industrial Drive building in Carthage which once housed Texas Boot Company.

TKI (Technical, Knowledge and Innovation), is moving into the 40,000 square foot building and vacating its Gordonsville facility, according to a company spokesperson.

The company, which designs and rebuilds machinery, employs around seven people and is looking to add around four to five more employees in the larger building, the spokesperson said.

