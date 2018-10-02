GRAND JURY CLEARS OFFICER IN SHOOTING

A Carthage police officer involved in the deadly confrontation with a suspect in the parking lot of Riverview Regional Medical Center has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the county’s grand jury.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) recently completed its investigation into the fatal shooting and evidence was turned over to Fifteenth District Attorney Tommy Thompson’s office.

Thompson requested the investigation. Assistant District Attorney Jack Bare said evidence investigation was presented to the Smith County Grand Jury on September 12, clearing Officer Jared Smith.

Evidence was presented to the grand jury by TBI Special Agent Tiffany Gooch who is assigned to the Davidson County area, Bare said.

An independent investigator was assigned to the case to prevent impartially, the assistant district attorney noted.

