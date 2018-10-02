WHIPPER SNAPPERS ON TO STATE

It’s on to the state championship in Jonesboro for three ladies known as the Whipper Snappers. At the Smith County Senior Citizens Center Wednesday afternoon, the Whipper Snappers defended their home turf by defeating two opponents to win the regional competition in the Senior Brain Game. Earlier this month the Whipper Snappers, composed of Greta Kirby, Jane McCall and Marilyn Shumake, won the Upper Cumberland District to earn a spot in the regional competition.

Wednesday, the team defeated Aged to Perfection from Lawrenceburg and the Bellvue Brain Brawlers from the Nashville area to win the mid-state regional competition. The Whipper Snappers will now travel to Jonesboro to represent middle Tennessee in the Senior Brain Game state championship set for October 17. The Senior Brain Game is a competition which tests contestants knowledge through trivia questions.

Trivia questions include facts about every topic imaginable. Wednesday’s competition included four rounds. Each round consisted of five trivia questions. In Wednesday’s matchup, the Whipper Snappers led throughout the competition. At the end of round one, with 30 points, the Whipper Snappers held a slim lead of two over their two challengers who had 28. The lead increased to four points after round two. At the end of round 3, the Whipper Snappers had a ten point lead over their closest opponent, Aged to Perfection, 86 to 76.

