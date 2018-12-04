OBIT: Billy W. Eastes

Billy W. Eastes, age 89, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 27, 2018, at The Pavilion in Lebanon.

Born Sept. 10, 1929 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Earl and Ona Dedman Eastes. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray, Frank, Doyle and James Eastes.

Billy was a farmer and served as a Director of the Smith Co. Farm Bureau and the Smith Co. Farmers Co-OP. He was a member of the New Middleton United Methodist Church.

Billy is survived by his wife, Sara Agee Eastes of Watertown; children, Anita Price of Lebanon, Richard (Janice) Eastes of Merritt Island, FL and David (Glenda) Eastes of Sparta; grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Price, Matthew Price, Amelia and Rich Telleria, Drew Eastes; great granddaughter, Mary Catherine Price; sisters, Julia Watts of Gordonsville, Eleanor (Will) Andrews of Elizabethton, Carolyn (Jim) Askew of Franklin, Jean Heidel of Gallatin and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon. Friends and neighbors served as pallbearers.

