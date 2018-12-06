OBIT: Mrs. Linda Young

Mrs. Linda Young, age 67, of the Pope’s Hill Community, died Wednesday afternoon, December 5, at Summit Medical Center. She is survived by: daughter, Amy Young Underwood of Stewarts Bend; grandchildren, Chelsea Underwood of Pope’s Hill, Beth Franklin and husband Stephen of Hogan’s Creek and Chris Underwood of Pope’s Hill; great-grandchildren, Madison Presley, Skylar Underwood and Carter Franklin; brother, Jerry Postell and wife Brenda of Robbinsville, NC.

Mrs. Young is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Saturday morning, December 8, at 11:00 am with Eld. Frankie Kirby and Eld. Gale Snoddy officiating. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Active pallbearers: Bro. Ray Swicegood, Eld. James Crawford, Joe Underwood, Kenny Grisham, Bro. Jimmy Knight and Eld. Terry Ray.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

