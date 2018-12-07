OBIT: Mrs. Joyce Comstock

Mrs. Joyce Comstock, age 59, of the Maggart Community, died Thursday evening, December 6, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Kevin Comstock; 3 sisters, Pamela Caudill and husband David of Carthage, Donna Thackxton of Carthage, Nancy Agee of Carthage; son, B. J. Comstock of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Comstock is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, December 9, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Dickie Johnson and Bro. Gary Wix will officiate. Interment in the Dickens Cemetery with Jeff Hackett officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: John Matthews, Mark Shea, Bruce Plumlee, Sherrill Wood, Doug Smith, Bill Lancaster. Honorary pallbearers are William L. Bonnell employees.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Dickens Cemetery Mowing Fund or Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage