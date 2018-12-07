OBIT: Mrs. Kelli Lynn Malone Pitman

, age 52, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Kelli was born September 11, 1966 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of Emmett Cecil Malone and Rebecca Ann Paschall. Kelli was a 1985 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She married Randy Pitman on May 13, 1989. She was the office manager for Tiff Arnold Paving. Kelli was a very Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt.

Mrs. Pitman is survived by her husband of 29 years; Randy Pitman of Brush Creek, TN. Two children; Kelsi Pitman of Brush Creek, TN, and Jack Pitman of Brush Creek, TN. Granddaughter; Jordyn Swann of Brush Creek, TN. Father; Emmett (Betty) Malone of Hickman, TN. Mother; Becky (Jimmy) Allmon of Mt. Juliet, TN. Sister; Beth Kemp of Defeated, TN. Brothers; Mike Malone of Hickman, TN, and Bob Malone of Hickman, TN.

Celebration of Life services for Kelli will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 4PM with remarks by Tiff Arnold and Mark Medley.

Kelli’s family will receive friends on Sunday December 9, 2018 at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes from 12 Noon until service time at 4PM.

Kelli’s family request donations in her memory be made to Chad’s Run.

