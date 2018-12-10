OBIT: Mr. G. L. Moss Jr.

Mr. G. L. Moss Jr., age 84 of Nashville and a Smith County native, died at his home at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning December 5, 2018.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday afternoon December 8th at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on West Min Street in Lebanon. Rev. Jason Mikel officiated and burial followed beside his wife in the Conatser Cemetery on Berea Church Road.

Born Garland Letcher Moss Jr. in the Horseshoe Bend Community at Elmwood on December 7, 1933, he was the son of the late Garland Letcher Moss Sr. who died at the age of 75 on September 22, 1977 at the age of 75 and Cora Russell Moss who died at the age of 87 on March 9, 1987.

Mr. Moss was a 1952 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in music, was in the “Pride of the Upper Cumberland” marching band all four years and his senior year was selected to be the drum major and band president and was in the Spanish club his junior & senior years.

His wife of thirty eight years, the former Jackie Ann Malone, preceded him in death on May 8, 1996. They were united in marriage on June 7, 1957.

Mr. Moss proudly served our country with the United States Marines.

He was a retired salesman for American Home Design.

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Moss Francescon and husband Pete, Karen Moss Mutscler and husband Calvin; three grandchildren, Brandi (Kenny Monk) Francepane, P. J. Francescon and Jaclyn Van Frank and husband Jamie; four great-grandchildren, Drew and Devin Davis, Kendall Monk and Kenya Francipane; great-great-grandchild, Emerson Davis and sister, Edith Moss Thornton.

