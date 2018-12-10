OBIT: Mr. Steve McCrary

Mr. Steve McCrary

Mr. Steve McCrary of the Defeated Creek Community died peacefully in the presence of his family at his Lakeside Drive home at 5:26 p.m. Thursday afternoon December 6, 2018 under the care of Caris Hospice. Mr. McCrary was 59.

Mr. McCrary was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. A memorial service and celebration of Mr. McCrary’s life will be remembered at The Carver Barn in the Defeated Creek Community on March 17, 2019.

Born Steven Craig McCrary in Smyrna in Rutherford County on April 7, 1969, he was one of three children of Mrs. Shirley Ann Estes McCrary Harrison of Smithville and the late Jack McCreary.

On October 10, 1992 in Madison he was united in marriage to the former Sandra Dee Lee.

Mr. McCrary proudly served our country with the United States Army and was honorably discharge at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on June 17, 1978.

For his service he was awarded the Air Assault Badge, Hand Grenade Expert Badge and M-16 Marksman Badge.

Mr. McCrary was a crane Operator for Sentry Steel and retired due to his health.

He was of the Baptist faith.

The McCrary family moved to Smith County in 2002.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sandy and his mother are two sons, Jack Lamar McCrary of Donelson, Joshua Craig McCrary of the Defeated Creek Community; grandson Axxl Rhett McCrary and Bo Brentlee Swarner; sister, Cynthia Harris of Nashville and a brother, Randy Joe McCrary also of Nashville.

