OBIT: Ms. Cathy Faye Stafford

Ms. Cathy Faye Stafford, age 64, of Lafayette, TN, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Cathy was born June 20, 1954 in Carthage, TN, daughter of the late Reggie Woodard and Catherine Christian Woodard. She married Dennis Wayne Stafford and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2012. Ms. Stafford worked as an LPN at Hartsville General Hospital and Smith County Health Care. She was a member of the Carthage Church of Christ.

Ms. Stafford is survived by Two Children; Jeremy Shane (Natasha) Stafford of Lafayette, TN, and Christopher Wayne (Christy) Stafford of Lafayette, TN. Sisters; Barbara (Gordon) Jenkins of Rome, TN, and Wanda (Gary) Clemons of South Carthage, TN. Brothers; Dale (Teresa) Woodard of South Carthage, TN, and Ricky (Lisa) Woodard of Monoville, TN.

Memorial Services will be conducted at a later date.

The family requests donations be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.