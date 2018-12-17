OBIT: Jimmy “Keester” Garrett Kee

Jimmy “Keester” Garrett Kee, age 64 of the Winklers Community in Macon County, TN passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 12, 2018 at his residence. Jimmy is at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Funeral Services for Jimmy Garrett Kee will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, December 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Adam King officiating. Interment will follow in the Clementsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will begin Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until his service at 1 p.m. Family request memorials be made to Sherry’s Run. You may make these memorials by calling or coming by the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Fredia Harris Kee of the Winklers Community; foster daughter, Cheryl Gentry and husband, Bill of Red Boiling Springs; sisters & brothers-in-law, Barbara & Harold Turner of Tompkinsville, KY, Ruth & Garland Pedigo of Indianapolis, IN, Sue & Junior Coons of Hermitage Springs; brother & sisters-in-laws, Garnett & Patsy Kee of Whitleyville, Lois Kee of Red Boiling Springs; host of nieces & nephews. Arrangements by the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Kee Family. Keester was a longtime employee of Dillard Farms in Gordonsville, TN.

