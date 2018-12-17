OBIT: Mrs. Rozell Driver

Mrs. Rozell Driver, age 81, of the Pea Ridge Community, died Saturday evening, December 15, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. She is survived by: 2 children, Janet Driver Dickens of Riddleton and Jerry Driver and wife Vickey of Pea Ridge; sister, Sue Duke of Carthage; 8 grandchildren, J.D. Driver and wife Nicki, Mitchell Dickens and fiance’ Jennifer Wilburn, Richard Driver and fiance’ Sara Vantrease, Ashley Lords and husband Jesse, Amanda Hicks and husband Chris, Holly Harper and husband Nick, Kim Driver, Daniel Driver; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Driver is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, December 18, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Steven Ray will officiate. Interment in the New Macedonia Cemetery in the Pea Ridge Community with Eld. Jerry Driver officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: J. D. Driver, Richard Driver, Mitchell Dickens, Nick Harper, Chris Hicks, Jamie Hubbard.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the New Macedonia Cemetery Mowing Fund.

