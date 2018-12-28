OBIT: Mr. Eddie Wayne Shores

, age 68 of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

Mr. Shores was born July 18, 1950 in Guntersville, AL, a son of the late Eddie Vernon Shores and Dessie Lee Hodges. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Billy Gene Shores. Mr. Shores was a graduate of Arab High School in Alabama. Following high school, he graduated from the Naval Academy in Orlando, FL. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and spent time on the USS Coral Sea.

Mr. Shores married Nickie Abrahan on September 15, 1977. He retired as a truck driver and worked for Schneider Trucking for over 20 years. Mr. Shores received the Million Miles Driver Safety Award.