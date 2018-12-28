OBIT: Mr. Jack Lester Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Jack Lester Jr. will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Mike Womble and Rob Long officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday 11:00 A.M. until service time at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Lester, age 86 of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at his home.

Born August 1, 1932, in Smith County, he is the son of the late Jack and Beulah Mai Williams Lester Sr. He was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for PFG for forty six years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Lester; sister, Jean (Grafton) Lannom; and sisters in law, Willodean Lester and Sharon Lester.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Dolores Walls Lester; two children: Kip (Sherry) Lester and Susan (Mike) Smith; three grandchildren: Bryce & Aaryn Grace Lester, and Maggie Smith; brother, Ronnie Lester; and two sisters, Virginia (Ivy Jr.) Agee and Nancy (Hugh) Walker.

Honorary pallbearers: Grandchildren

Active pallbearers: Jeff Lannom, Taylor Walls, Spencer Walls, Bart Cherry, Tim Bradley, and Tony Walls.

Memorials may be made to Maple Hill Church of Christ Benevolent Fund

