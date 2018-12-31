ENBRIDGE OUTLINES REPAIRS

Enbridge officials were anticipating repair work to the natural gas pipeline which exploded on Stone Branch Road near the Pleasant Shade community to be completed by this week.

On Thursday, Enbridge’s communications department said the estimated completion date was on or between December 28 and December 30.

“Following completion of repairs, and a comprehensive integrity assessment, we expect to begin safely returning the repaired segment to service within 48 hours,” said Andrea Grover, a spokesperson for the company.

“As part of this multi-hour process, we will gradually increase flows of natural gas through the repaired segment until it reaches 80 percent of its maximum allowed operating pressure.”

