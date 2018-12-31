OBIT: Mrs. VaLinda Phillips

Mrs. VaLinda Phillips of Lebanon and a former resident of the Smith Bend Community in Jackson County died Sunday morning November 18, 2018 at 6:20 a.m. at the age of 68 at Residence @ Alive Hospice on Patterson Street in Nashville following a battle with cancer.

Private graveside services were conducted Tuesday morning November 20th at 11 a.m. with her sister delivering the eulogy and her brother-in-law praying the prayer of committal. Burial followed in the Phillips family lot in the West Section at Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born LaWanda VaLinda Martin at the former Martha Gaston Hospital in Lebanon on July 29, 1950, she was one of two daughters of the late William Vester Martin and Sarah Elizabeth Jordan Martin.

On February 24, 1973 she was united in marriage at the Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church in Greenbrier to Dixon Springs native Thomas Benton “Tom” Phillips who preceded her in death on December 6, 2012 at the age of 62 following thirty nine years of marriage.

Her husband was a Purple Heart recipient for his valor with the United States Marines during the Vietnam Conflict.

Mrs. Phillips was a retired dietician for the State of Tennessee with over twenty eight years of service.

She was a 1968 graduate of Donelson High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the Middle Tennessee State University.

Mrs. Phillips was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

Surviving is her only sister, LaQuinta Martin and husband Dr. Richard Orland of Nashville and their son Elijah H. Orland also of Nashville; two special & loving grandchildren, Andrew and Callie Mulkey both of Chattanooga.

The Phillips family requests memorials to the American Diabetes Association.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Martin-Orland home, 1023 Noelton Avenue, Nashville.

