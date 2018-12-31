OBIT: Nancy Anderson

Nancy Anderson, 79, of Goodlettsville, TN, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 to be with her Lord and Savior.

Nancy was born March 7, 1939 in Gordonsville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Lila Ferrell Nixon.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Glenn E. Anderson. Nancy is also survived by her five children Andy (Jeanne) Anderson, Angela (Joe) Gaskins, Sherri (Dann) Huff, Steve (Cynthia) Anderson, and Callie Anderson as well as her three siblings Bob Nixon, Jo Ann Bullick, and John Nixon. Nancy had seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Anderson are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 12 Noon.

Visitation with the Anderson Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 10AM until service time at 12 Noon.

The Family will hold a private family interment.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer’s Association.

