OBIT: Mr. B. F. “Burr Lee” Wilkerson

Mr. B. F. “Burr Lee” Wilkerson, age 89, of Brush Creek, died Friday morning, January 4, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Nancy Wilkerson; children, Cheree Hunt and husband Paul of South Carthage, Rhonda Mofield and husband Tim of Rawls Creek, Luann Ferrell and husband Charles of Short Mountain, Keith Sanders and wife Beth of Short Mountain; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wilkerson will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services and at his request no service will be conducted at this time.

