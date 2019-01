Mr. Harry Pence, age 72, of the Popes Hill Community died at 9 a.m. Sunday morning January 6, 2019 at his Elijah Lane home under the tender care of Kindred Hospice.

Mr. Pence is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife will make arrangements at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon January 7th at 2 p.m.

Mr. Pence’s obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

