OBIT: Mr. Allen Gageby

Mr. Allen Gageby

Mr. Allen Gageby of the Flatrock Community was found deceased at 2:15 p.m. at his Paradise Hills Lane home when his wife returned home from her Mt. Juliet employment. He was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m. Friday afternoon January 11, 2019 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at the age of 67. He suffered from multiple myeloma.

The Minnesota native was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. There will be no memorial services.

Born Allen Burr Gageby at the Saint Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis on March 15, 1951, he was one of two children of the late Allen and Lenora Gageby.

In 1995 he was finally united in marriage at the Wilson County Courthouse to his high school sweetheart, the former Theresa Ann Korbicka, after them having lost contact with each other in 1974.

Mr. Gageby was an event coordinator at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, now under management of the Marriott Corporation, a position he had held since 1981.

He moved to Murfreesboro in 1970 and his wife to be, Theresa, relocated to Mt. Juliet in 1994 from Sun City, Arizona.

In 1998 together they purchased their home in Paradise Hills.

Mr. Gageby was of the Catholic faith.

His only survivor in addition to his wife of over twenty three years is a sister, Mary Gageby Rayburn of Murfreesboro.

