CHESTNUT MOUND AREA ROAD GIVING WAY

The county road department is searching for a solution to fix a county road located in the Chestnut Mound community which is routinely threatened by a slide area.

Enigma Road connects the Engima/Indian Creek area with the Chestnut Mound community.

The one lane road winds down a hillside.

A section of the roadway repeatedly gives away during rainy weather because of a slide area beneath the road.

Road superintendent says the slide area is caused by springs which come out of the hillside.

