NUMBER OF ARRESTS/BOOKINGS UP

The number of people being processed through the county jail is up significantly. Statistics provided by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department show that 803 people were booked and processed at the county jail from July 1 (2018) to December 31 (2018). That number is up significantly from the same period a year prior.

Data shows 717 individuals were booked and processed at the county jail from July 1 (2017) through December 31 (2017). The average daily inmate count remained the same at 137 during the same reporting period. The highest inmate count for the period was up slightly from 151 (2017) inmates to 155 (2018). The lowest number remained the same at 122 inmates. The number of inmates housed for the state was at 50 down from 79 in 2017.

Last year, the county received $39 per inmate, per day for housing state inmates or inmates from other counties which is the same as 2017. Sheriff’s department statistics were provided to county commissioners during their January meeting.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!