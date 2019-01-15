TRIAL DATE SET IN DEFEATED AREA DOUBLE HOMICIDE

A trial date has been set for this summer for one of two men charged in a double homicide which occurred last spring near the Defeated community. David Ortiz Bibian, 53, Difficult, is one of two men charged in connection with the murder of two people on Dillehay Hollow Road in April of last year.

The trial has been set for August 26-30. Bibian is currently out of jail on bond. In August of last year, Bibian’s bond was set at $120,000 by Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane. Shortly afterward Bibian posted bond and was released from the county jail.

Conditions of Bibian’s bond was that he wear an ankle monitor and not leave the state. In October of last year, Judge Kane denied Bibian’s request to relocate to Florida.

