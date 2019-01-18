OBIT: Mr. Brian Gibbs

Mr. Brian Gibbs, age 34, of White House, died Thursday morning, January 17, in Gladstone, Oregon. He is survived by: son, Bryson Asselin of Pleasant View; mother, Kerrion Silcox and husband Tony of South Carthage; father, Maxie Gibbs Jr and wife Michelle of White House; brother, Sheldon Gibbs of Lock Seven; maternal grandmother, Martha Sanders of South Carthage, paternal grandmother, Sharon Fisher of Goodlettsville; maternal grandparents, Albert and Joyce Silcox of South Carthage; step-sister, Telesia Silcox of Lock Seven; 2 step-brothers, Justin and Joshua DeLaney of White House; step-sister, Rebecca DeLaney of White House; mother of son, Lexy Baker and husband Dustin of Pleasant View.

Mr. Gibbs will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home pending arrival from Portland, Oregon. Services will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Parkerson and Bro. Jackie Dawson officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be: Nick Payne, Shayne Young, Stevie Cootes, Dale Francis, Lucas Cootes, Jimmy McClanahan, Robert Angel, Adam Young and Jeremy McClanahan. Interment will be in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Times will be posted on line and on our obituary line when finalized.

Sanderson of Carthage