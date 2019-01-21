OBIT: Rev. Norman Pennington

Funeral services for Rev. Norman Pennington will be 3:00 P.M. Friday, January 18, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Holliman officiating. Interment will follow at Caraway Cemetery in Gladeville. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM and Friday after 1 PM at Ligon & Bobo.

Rev. Pennington, age 84 of Gladeville, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Summit Medical Center.

Born May 8, 1934, in Lawrenceburg, he is the son of the late Isaac Bertram and Pamelia Mae Chambers Pennington. He received degrees from Martin College, MTSU, Vanderbilt University, and Candler School of Theology. He taught in the Grundy County School System from 1975-2000. He also was a United Methodist Pastor forty four years, having served the following churches: Bon Aqua, Rutherford Circuit, Palmer, Rock Springs in North, Georgia; McEwen, New Chapel, Monteagle, Estill Springs, Westmoreland, Alexandria, Brush Creek, New Middleton, Monterey, Palmer, Fountain Grove-Mt. Carmel, Coalmont, and Coalmont-Palmer. He was a member of Gladeville United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Phillips Pennington on February 26, 2008; infant brother, William James Pennington; brother, I. B. Pennington Jr. and a sister, Alberta Mae Youree.

He is survived by two children: Jeff N. Pennington and Jane (Lyndon) LaFevers; four grandchildren, Logan (Reanna) LaFevers, Lauren LaFevers (Wesley) Flatt, Jessica Pennington, and Joshua Pennington; great grandchildren: Levon & Louella LaFevers, Elijah Dawson & Liza Jane Flatt, Chloe Pennington, and another great grandson due in April.

Honorary pallbearers: Elijah Dawson Flatt & Levon LaFevers

Active pallbearers: Jeff Pennington, Joshua Pennington, Lyndon LaFevers, Logan LaFevers, Wesley Flatt, Wayne Etheridge, and Kenneth Harris.

